Ramayana: Yash To Join The Shoot After Refusing Giant Salary Hike

Kannada superstar Yash is all set to join the shooting for the upcoming magnum opus Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, the magnum opus is one of the most awaited films of Hindi Cinema!

KGF star is joining the sets to shoot his parts as Ravana very soon. Interestingly, this role made him the highest-paid villain in Indian Cinema. Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, the actor was paid a massive amount to play Ravana!

But after the offer, there were lots of ups and downs with Ramayana, with Yash walking out as Ravana and walking in as the producer and then taking up the role free of cost, agreeing to take the producer share in the film!

Refusing The Biggest Offer – 200 Crore For Ravana

Interestingly, Yash refused an offer of 200 crore to play the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana. The superstar was being paid a sum of 150 crore for the trilogy, and he was offered an additional 50 crore distribution share for the film as per a report by Hindustan Times last year!

Yash Refused 13 Times More Fee Than KGF: Chapter 1

Yash was paid 15 crore as his fee for KGF: Chapter 1, which turned into a roaring blockbuster. The actor was offered a hike of almost 1,233% from KGF: Chapter 1, however, he refused the offer and hopped on board as a producer instead. Now, hopefully, he will enjoy a massive return with the film.

Apart from Ramayana, the superstar is also working on Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, and the film is all set to release on the ocassion of Ugadi on March 26, 2026. The superstar has also teased KGF: Chapter 3, and fans are super excited about his lineup.

