There were times when the award functions used to give the ‘Best Jodi’ award to celebrate the onscreen pair that was loved most by the fans that year. However, did you know that once a co-star of Abhishek Bachchan was all praises for him while receiving the Best Jodi award which left his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quite speechless. For the unversed, Aishwarya was also the award presenter at the occasion.

Now, we are talking about none other than actor John Abraham, who won the Best Jodi award with Abhishek Bachchan for the 2008 film Dostana. For the unversed, Abhishek and John played two men who pretend to be a gay couple to live in a rented apartment owned by Priyanka Chopra’s character. The hilarious aspect was that the award was given to them by their real-life partners.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with John Abraham’s then-girlfriend, Bipasha Basu, came on the stage to present the award to them. While Abhishek was not present at the event, John accepted the award on behalf of both of them. The Pathaan actor blushed and said, “I want to thank Abhishek Bachchan because he completes me.”

This left both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu speechless, and soon they broke into fits of laughter. Not only this, but Abhishek Bachchan’s mother Jaya Bachchan, was also left in splits watching the same. Furthermore, Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade, who were seen hosting the event, were seen flirting with John Abraham leaving Bipasha red in the face.

For the unversed, Dostana was a huge hit wherein fans loved the chemistry between John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. Not only this but the actors also shared a liplock scene in the movie which had grabbed a lot of eyeballs back then. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra and Kirron Kher in the lead roles.

Take A Look At The Throwback Video

