Yesterday, on the occasion of Good Friday, only one noteworthy film from Bollywood was released in theatres. Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday’s Kesari Chapter 2 arrived in theatres. Sunny Deol’s Jaat entered its second week, and there are some leftovers in the form of Salman Khan’s Sikandar and John Abraham’s The Diplomat. Let’s find out how the latter two fared at the Indian box office on Good Friday holiday!

Good Friday has never been a big occasion for Bollywood, but since it’s a holiday, strong footfall was expected in theatres. Unfortunately, none of the Bollywood releases that are running in theatres made full use of this auspicious occasion. Among the leftovers, there was minimal movement at ticket windows, but an interesting thing happened.

John Abraham’s The Diplomat was released amid minimal expectations, but due to positive word-of-mouth, it is still running in theatres. Though collections are on the lower side, the film is keeping the scoreboard ticking. Yesterday was its 36th day in theatres, and it earned 8 lakh.

Salman Khan’s Sikandar is also running in theatres, but since word-of-mouth is negative, the collection on Good Friday was dismal. The film had its 20th day yesterday, and it earned just 6 lakh. If comparison is made, The Diplomat defeated the Salman Khan starrer with 25% higher collection on Good Friday.

Coming to the total collection, The Diplomat has earned a respectable 40.21 crore net at the Indian box office in 36 days. Talking about Sikandar, the biggie has turned out to be a massive failure, and in 20 days, it has earned 129.47 crore net.

Directed by Shivam Nair, the John Abraham starrer is a political thriller, and it also features Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, and Revathy in key roles. It was theatrically released on March 14.

Salman Khan’s Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, and it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and others in key roles. It was released on March 30.

