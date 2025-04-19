Good Bad Ugly continues to post healthy numbers on the board. Yesterday, on the occasion of Good Friday, there was a significant jump at ticket windows. As a result, it achieved the much-awaited entry into the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. With this, it became Thala’s third film to cross the 200 crore milestone globally and also emerged as his highest-grossing film ever. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

Grows on Good Friday

Yesterday, on day 9, the Kollywood magnum opus enjoyed the benefit of the Good Friday holiday. Throughout the day, it had a good occupancy of 32% (Tamil). As a result, it earned 8.05 crores, a solid jump of 51.88% from day 8’s 5.30 crores. Overall, the biggie earned a healthy sum of 127.20 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 150.09 crore gross.

Overseas, after a good hold in the first few days, Good Bad Ugly has slowed down, and its current total stands at 55.75 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 9-day worldwide box office collection stands at 205.84 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 127.20 crores

India gross- 150.09 crores

Overseas gross- 55.75 crores

Worldwide gross- 205.84 crores

Good Bad Ugly is Ajith Kumar’s highest-grosser!

With 205.84 crores in the kitty, Good Bad Ugly has become Ajith Kumar’s highest-grossing film globally. It surpassed Viswasam (205 crore gross) to grab the top spot. Viswasam was theatrically released in 2019, so it has held the spot for six years. Finally, it has been dethroned.

In the meantime, even at the Indian box office, the film has emerged as Ajith’s highest-grosser in the post-COVID era. With 127.20 crore net, it surpassed Thunivu‘s lifetime run collection (121.87 crore net).

Another milestone incoming!

With a decent hold, Good Bad Ugly will earn more money in the next few days and is on track to cross the 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Whenever it happens, the film will be Ajith Kumar‘s first 250 crore grosser.

