Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s new Telugu release, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, has opened to a decent start at the box office. Marking the debut of Sohail Khan in Tollywood, the film also stars Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar. On the opening day, the film has brought as much as Kalyan Ram’s last film!

7th Biggest Tollywood Opener Of 2024

Kalyan Ram delivered the seventh biggest Tollywood opener of 2025, surpassing the opening day numbers of the recently released Jack and Robinhood as well, both of which opened in the range of 2 – 2.5 crore!

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, April 18, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi registered an opening day of 3 crore at the box office. This is only a little less than Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s last theatrical release, Devil: The British Secret Agent‘s opening day! The film earned 3.4 crore on day 1.

Sohail Khan’s Hindi Debut VS Telugu Debut!

Interestingly, the film has opened more than 253% higher than Sohail Khan‘s hindi debut opening! The actor arrived on screen in 2002 with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. The romantic action drama opened at the box office at 85 lakh! The film earned 6.4 crore in its lifetime!

Will It Surpass Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Last Release?

It would be interesting to see if Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi surpasses the entire lifetime collection of his last release at the box office. Devil: The British Secret Agent opened at 3.1 crore and earned 17.65 crore in its lifetime at the box office, with a gross collection of 2 crore overseas as well.

