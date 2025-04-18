Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, had an unprecedented run at the Indian box office. Released amid good expectations, the magnum opus surprised everyone with its unbelievable collections and trends week after week. Backed by an exceptional support of the audience, it is still running in theatres and yesterday, it marked the end of the 9-week run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 63 days!

Unbelievable response at ticket windows!

The Bollywood historical drama displayed its record-breaking potential from the opening day. In the opening week, it earned a massive 225.28 crores. By posting such a total, along with an extraordinary word-of-mouth, the film made it clear that it’ll stay in theatres for a long time, and that’s exactly what happened.

Chhaava kept breaking records weekly and set the benchmark high for upcoming releases. After breaking several records, it witnessed its OTT premiere last week on Netflix. Surprisingly, despite the digital release, the film is minting moolah in theatres and as per the latest collection update, it has amassed a staggering 614.61 crore net at the Indian box office in 63 days.

Yes, Chhaava has earned 614.61 crore net in 9 weeks. Including taxes, it equals a massive 725.23 crore gross in India. From here, the film will stay in theatres for another week, though the collection will be dismal.

Chhaava is an epic blockbuster!

The Vicky Kaushal starrer was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crores. Against this, it has earned 614.61 crores, which equals an ROI (return on investment) of 484.61 crores. Calculated further, the film has amassed 372.77% or 373% returns at the Indian box office.

Currently, it’s the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and it is likely to stay at the top for some more time until biggies like War 2 and Coolie release. Despite big films releasing later this year, Chhaava has a strong chance to remain the highest-grossing film of the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Collection Day 22: Chiyaan Vikram Starrer Ends Its Week 3, Recovers Almost 77% Of Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News