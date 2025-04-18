Gippy Grewal took a bold step! He wore the directorial hat and played the leading role in the historical war drama Akaal. It is now the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. But there’s still a long way to go as far as budget recovery is concerned. Scroll below for the day 8 box office collections!

Mid-week blues visibly impact

Akaal witnessed its first big fall on Wednesday as earnings dropped to 29 lakhs. On day 8, the mid-week blues continued to impact the Gippy Grewal starrer as it made estimated collections of 28 lakhs, as per Sacnilk.

It is mainly working in Punjab. The Hindi belt witnessed low footfalls during the early days, which were eventually negligible. The 8-day total of Akaal now concludes at 5.53 crore net, all languages included. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 6.52 crores.

Take a look at the revised daily breakdown of the extended opening weekend:

Day 1: 85 lakhs

Day 2: 59 lakhs

Day 3: 90 lakhs

Day 4: 1.40 crore

Day 5: 67 lakhs

Day 6: 52 lakhs

Day 7: 29 lakhs

Day 8: 28 lakhs

Total: 5.53 crores

Yet to recover budget!

Akaal is made on an estimated budget of 10 crores. So far, the makers have been able to recover 55% of the investments. Hopefully, Gippy Grewal’s film will continue its slow but steady run and achieve the breakeven stage in its lifetime.

Sippy Gill starrer Gangland is releasing in theatres next Friday, April 25, 2025. This means that Gippy Grewal‘s film has to add moolah before its arrival if it wants to avoid danger and attain a safe spot in time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

