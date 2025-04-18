Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan led Kesari Chapter 2 is finally releasing in theatres today. The historical courtroom drama enjoyed a good pre-release hype and has now entered the top 5 pre-sales of 2025. Check out the final advance booking update for day 1 below.

Over 56K tickets sold!

As per the latest box office update, Kesari Chapter 2 has registered advance booking sales of 1.84 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. Over 56K tickets have been sold across the nation from 4400+ shows.

Maharashtra is currently the best-performing state, followed by Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat. The other regions are also picking up the pace. This isn’t the case of an action movie or a thriller, which tends to garner more traction. Considering those factors, Kesari Chapter 2 has performed well in advance booking for day 1.

Beats Deva in final pre-sales!

Shahid Kapoor led Deva, previously ranked among the top 5 advance booking sales of 2025. It earned 1.67 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) in final pre-sales. Akshay Kumar starrer has now stolen its last spot with 10% higher pre-sales.

Check out the top 5 advance booking sales of 2025 in Bollywood below:

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Sky Force: 3.82 crores Jaat: 2.59 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 1.84 crores

More about Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan, Regina Cassandra, Amit Sial, and Masaba Gupta, among others. The historical courtroom drama is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar portrays C Sankaran Nair. It is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

It was released in theatres worldwide on April 18, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

