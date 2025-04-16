Salman Khan’s Sikandar had mammoth expectations pinned on it, but it failed miserably at the Indian box office. After a good start, it couldn’t generate the required pace due to poor reviews and unfavorable word-of-mouth. As a result, it just managed to cross the 100 crore milestone, which was the minimal expectation from the film. It’s going to end its theatrical run very soon, but before that happens, it has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s one super-duper hit film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 17 days!

Sikandar at the Indian box office

The mega collaboration between Salman Khan and director AR Murugadoss was expected to shatter some records, but in reality, it has emerged as one of the biggest flops for the actor in recent years. Despite the Eid benefit, it failed to generate huge moolah, and now, it is heading for a premature ending of the theatrical run.

Yesterday, on day 17, Sikandar earned a dismal 27 lakh, pushing its overall total to 129.08 crore net at the Indian box office. From here, it will struggle even to touch the 135 crore mark, thus emerging as a massive flop. But with this underwhelming total, it has managed to surpass Akshay Kumar’s Airlift.

Surpasses Akshay Kumar’s Airlift!

For those who don’t know, Airlift, released in 2016, was a huge success, earning 129 crore net at the Indian box office. Made on a reported budget of 40 crores, the film enjoyed an ROI (return on investment) of 89 crores. Calculated further, it amassed a rocking 222.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super-duper hit verdict. It’s currently Akshay’s 11th highest-grossing film.

With a collection of 129.08 crores, Sikandar surpassed Airlift, and now, very soon, it will cross Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree (129.67 crores). Before ending the run, it is likely to beat Rowdy Rathore (131 crores).

