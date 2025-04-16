Veera Dheera Sooran started slowly but displayed some momentum in the initial days. But afterward, the spark went missing, and now the film is heading towards a losing verdict at the Indian box office. Apart from being another setback for Chiyaan Vikram, it has kept an undesirable post-COVID jinx intact for the actor. Can you guess what we are talking about? Scroll below for the answer and the day 20 collection update!

Veera Dheera Sooran at the Indian box office

The Kollywood action thriller enjoyed favorable reviews and word-of-mouth but couldn’t make it big. Even before completing three weeks, it is showing signs of exhaustion. On the third Tuesday, day 20, the film earned just 13 lakh, a drop of 38.09% compared to day 19’s 21 lakh. Currently, almost the entire collection comes from the Tamil version, and the Telugu-dubbed version has almost wrapped up.

Overall, Veera Dheera Sooran has earned 41.91 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk, which equals 49.45 crore gross. This is an underwhelming total considering the film’s reported budget of 55 crores. The film won’t cover much distance from here and will likely wrap up below 45 crores.

Chiyaan Vikram’s jinx in the post-COVID era

In the post-COVID era, Chiyaan Vikram had five theatrical releases. However, his solo releases have not crossed the 50 crore mark in net collection. Cobra, Thangalaan, and now Veera Dheera Sooran all got stuck in the 40s, which means they earned between 40 and 49 crores.

For those who don’t know, Cobra earned 43.47 crores. Thangalaan minted just 46.15 crores, and now, his latest release is likely to earn below 45 crores. So, it’s a post-COVID jinx for Vikram’s solo releases.

Next, he’ll be seen in Dhruva Natchathiram. It is enjoying a decent buzz, and with positive word-of-mouth, it might comfortably cross 50 crores at the Indian box office. It is scheduled to be released in May.

