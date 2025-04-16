For the Malayalam film industry, 2025 has been really good so far, with several big hits and successful films. Even a couple of films that were released last week have joined the list, and one of them is Alappuzha Gymkhana. Yes, you read that right! The film has already emerged as a success, and at the worldwide box office, it has become the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

Alappuzha Gymkhana is enjoying an impressive run!

Backed by positive reviews from critics and favorable word-of-mouth from the ticket-buying audience, the Mollywood sports drama is doing really well in India. Yesterday, on day 6, there was no holiday benefit. Still, the film smashed a higher score than the opening day, which clearly indicates the power of content.

On day 6, Alappuzha Gymkhana earned an impressive 3.07 crores, which is a 15.84% jump from day 1’s 2.65 crores. Overall, the film earned a solid 19.07 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 22.50 crore gross.

Even in the overseas market, Alappuzha Gymkhana is performing well and is already a success, earning 12.10 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the six-day collection at the worldwide box office stands at 34.60 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 19.07 crores

India gross- 22.50 crores

Overseas gross- 12.10 crores

Worldwide gross- 34.60 crores

Becomes Mollywood’s fourth highest-grosser of 2025!

With 34.60 crores in the kitty, the Naslen starrer has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Considering the superb trend, the film will likely defeat Officer On Duty (55.03 crores) and Rekhachithram (57.31 crores) to become the second highest-grosser in the next few days.

Take a look at the top Mollywood grossers of 2025 (gross collection):

L2: Empuraan – 270.02 crores Rekhachithram – 57.31 crores Officer On Duty – 55.03 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana – 34.60 crores Bazooka – 22.34 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Akaal Box Office Collection Day 6: Gippy Grewal Starrer Recovers 49% Of Its Total Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News