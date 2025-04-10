The reviews for the Malayalam sports drama, Alappuzha Gymkhana are out now. The film was released today (April 10). Many fans caught the early morning shows of the film and have poured in their opinions about the film on X. Here’s what they have been talking about.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Reviews On X

One of the netizens gave his review for the first half of the film. He stated, “First half is so far good with a lot of moments to laugh. Technically, the film is top-notch. Lags in some parts but the boxing aspect is excellent. Naslen steals the show.”

A user added, “Alappuzha Gymkhana – Khalid Rehman strikes again with a clean entertainer. Good first half, but a banger second. Ticks all the boxes for a colorful ride. Spot on casting, go and experience in a packed cinema.”

A netizen praised music composer Vishnu Vijay who worked on the music for the film. He said, “First Half: Neat. Wafer a thin plot but a nice direction from Khalid. The real star so far has been Vishnu Vijay.”

While a user praised musician Baby Jean who also stars in Alappuzha Gymkhana. The tweet said, “Alappuzha Gymkhana was good but not an excellent outing. There were a couple of high moments. Baby Jean was the anchor of the film for me.”

However, the film also received some poor reviews from some sections of the netizens. One of them said, “Great performances trying to save a mediocre script. Could have been so much more.”

Another user said, “Alappuzha Gymkhana is visually impressive but lacks an emotional depth.” While another netizen on X said, “The performances are sincere but the screenplay lets them down.”

About The Film

Alappuzha Gymkhana has been directed by Khalid Rahman. The film stars Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Baby Jean, Ganapathi and Redin Kingsley in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Vishnu Vijay. The film witnessed a clash with another Malayalam biggie, the Mammootty starrer Bazooka.

