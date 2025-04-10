Prabhas’ upcoming romantic-horror film The Raja Saab is creating waves – not for its release, but for the silence surrounding it. Fans are getting restless with no confirmed release date and months since the teaser dropped. Amidst growing speculation, director Maruthi finally broke his silence, offering an update on post-production and appealing to fans to stay patient.

The film, backed by People Media Factory, has completed most of its shoot. However, the visual effects and patchwork remain in progress. Fans expecting a summer release are left wondering when they’ll see their favorite star on screen again.

Director Maruthi Opens Up About Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

After visiting Tirupathi, Srikalahasti, and other temples, director Maruthi addressed the growing buzz around the delay of The Raja Saab. Taking to his Twitter account, one user wrote: “Take Your Time and release #Rajasaab whenever You’re satisfied with the product. Just give official info through media that it’ll come in November or next year or whenever. Fans will not bother You.”

Take Your Time and release #Rajasaab whenever You’re satisfied with the product Just give official info through media that it’ll come in November or next year or whenever. Fans will not bother You — Ravi @ Prabhas Army (@RaviPrabhas333) April 8, 2025

Maruthi responded directly to the post, saying, “To give the accurate info @peoplemediafcy on that job. Expecting CG out put soon once those are verified makers will announce the release date , many external things will involve in this process, it’s not a one man word or work so things will take time , Be Lil patient, every one is giving their best to match ur expectations. (sic)”

To give the accurate info @peoplemediafcy on that job Expecting CG out put soon once those are verified makers will announce the release date , many external things will involve in this process, it’s not a one man word or work so things will take time ,

Be Lil patient, every… — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) April 8, 2025

Another fan echoed similar sentiment about The Raja Saab, writing, “These are the things we atleast wanted to get. Ofc, every project not in one hand but being online and you know what fans emotions are. updating the Shooting Process or these Information will make better feels. Can’t say anything more than WAITING for Next. Hopefully, Soon. (sic)”

These are the things we atleast wanted to get Ofc, every project not in one hand but being online and you know what fans emotions are.. updating the Shooting Process or these Information will make better feels. Can’t say anything more than WAITING for Next 🙌 Hopefully, Soon. — 🖤 (@RakeShPrabhas20) April 8, 2025

To this, Maruthi added, “We are left with a little talkie part and songs , Many CGI studios are involved in our film , so far the output received from a few studios is exciting, expecting the same from other studios, if songs shoot will complete singles also will entertain you , I am also waiting to show u guys our hard work. (sic)”

We are left with a little talkie part and songs , Many CGI studios are involved in our film , so far the output received from a few studios is exciting, expecting the same from other studios, if songs shoot will complete singles also will entertain you , I am also waiting to show… — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) April 8, 2025

Despite the delay, the support for the film and Maruthi remains strong. Fans just want to be kept in the loop, and that’s fair.

A Romantic Horror With Star Power & Big Expectations

Touted as a romantic horror drama, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in a never-before-seen avatar, promising a blend of charm and chills. Leading ladies Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar join him on screen, supported by seasoned actors like Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Zarina Wahab, and others in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by Maruthi, known for his entertaining and crowd-pleasing style. Music is composed by Thaman S, cinematography is handled by Karthik Palani, and editing is done by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The powerful combination of Prabhas’ star presence and Maruthi’s signature mass-appeal formula has fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Meanwhile, the makers have asked the audience to bear with them during the delay, which will ensure a good product for the film, highly expected by Prabhas’s international fan base.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly OTT Streaming Platform Locked: Here’s Where You Can Watch It Online

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News