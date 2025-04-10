The wait is almost over for Ajith Kumar fans! The Tamil superstar’s much-hyped film Good Bad Ugly has finally hit theatres today, April 10, 2025. While the theatrical release is buzzing with excitement, recent reports suggest that the movie has already secured its digital rights with a prominent streaming platform.

With Ajith in a power-packed role and director Adhik Ravichandran at the helm, expectations are sky-high. Let’s dive into the details of where you can catch the film after its theatrical release.

Netflix Bags the Streaming Rights for a Premium Price

According to reports from OTTplay, Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical digital rights for Good Bad Ugly in a massive deal. While the amounts have not been explicitly stated, sources suggest it is one of the biggest OTT deals for a Tamil film in the last few months. This move ensures that it has a global reach and gives a good lift to Ajith’s mass entertainer in terms of post-theatrical viewing. The film will stream in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, following its regular release.

Under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly has been directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Adding to the thrill, it had initially been announced under the tentative title AK63, which marks Ajith’s63rd film as a lead actor. In addition to Ajith, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Sunil, Usha Uthup, Rahul Dev, Redin Kingsley, Raghu Ram, Pradeep Kabra, among others.

Technically, G. V. Prakash Kumar has provided the music, Abinandhan Ramanujam has taken care of the camera work, and Vijay Velukutty has edited the movie.

What To Expect From Ajith’s Next Big Action Drama?

Good Bad Ugly is touted to be a stylish action drama that blends emotional depth with commercial elements. The film has received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board, and its runtime is set at 2 hours, 19 minutes and 23 seconds, promising a crisp, high-octane viewing experience. Reportedly, the first half runs for 1 hour 15 minutes and 46 seconds, while the second half spans 1 hour, 3 minutes, and 37 seconds.

Known for his on-screen charisma and powerful presence, Ajith fans are hoping for a performance that’s both explosive and layered. And with Netflix backing the film post-theatrically, it’s clear the makers are aiming for a global impact.

With its April 10 theatrical release closing in and a massive OTT deal in the bag, Good Bad Ugly is gearing up to be a major crowd-puller both at the box office and on streaming screens.

Check out the trailer of Good Bad Ugly below:

