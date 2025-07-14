Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor as protagonist and antagonist respectively, is a science fiction, supernatural reincarnation action thriller. It was a flop when it was released and still holds a rating of just 17 percent on the Tomatometer and 34 percent on the Popcorn Meter. On IMDb, it has a score of 5.5 out of 10, based on feedback from around 67,000 participants. Clearly, the film did not impress a lot of people.

But did you know that globally, this film has been on Netflix’s top 10 list for three weeks in a row? It recorded 10.4 million views in the week from June 30, 2025 to July 6, 2025. Infinite managed to enter the top 10 list in 69 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru, Switzerland, Italy, Romania, Netherlands, Malta, Spain, France, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Australia, just to name a few. Notably, India is not part of this group.

As per the above-mentioned date, globally, Infinite is ranked third on Netflix’s top 10 list. So the real question is, should you consider watching this film or not?

Plot of Infinite

In the universe of Infinite, there are two types of humans that we know of, those who have memories of their past lives and those who do not. Among the people who do remember their past lives, they are further divided into two camps: the Believers and the Nihilists. The first group believes that remembering the past is a gift, something positive. The Nihilists, on the other hand, believe the exact opposite. For them, reincarnation is an endless hell. To escape this cycle, they want to destroy the world.

Should You Give This Film a Chance?

This film has a lot of issues, including casting, performances, and screenplay. However, one positive aspect is its fight sequences, which are quite well done. Director Antoine Fuqua is known for making good action movies, but this one needed something more. The core plot is solid, but the film, which runs for 1 hour and 46 minutes, occasionally feels too long. At times, it fails to hold the audience’s attention.

This is a great movie if you enjoy high-octane action films. For others, it is an average watch, nothing mind-blowing.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Blumhouse’s Drop OTT Release Update: The Studio’s Best Thriller Of 2025 Is Now Available To Stream

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News