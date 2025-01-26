American actor Mark Wahlberg is a versatile actor who has worked in different genres of movies. His film Flight Risk opened in the theatres on Friday. The actor has received multiple accolades, and ahead of Flight Risk’s debut weekend, we are here with the last five films at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The actor was formerly known as Marky Mark and was a former rapper. The actor gained fame as part of a hip hop group, Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch member, and his first starring role in Fear. Wahlberg gained praise for his performance in Boogie Nights. He has also appeared in big-budget movies, including Planet of the Apes, The Perfect Storm, and The Italian Job. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for playing a police officer in the crime drama The Departed.

According to The Numbers, Mark Wahlberg has appeared in 40 movies as a leading actor based on credits, with a $5.4 billion worldwide aggregate box office. He is best known for movies like Transformers: Age of Extinction and Transformers: The Last Knight. His Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson, is headed for a decent debut weekend, despite negative reviews from the critics.

Here are the last five films of Mark Wahlberg at the worldwide box office as per Box Office Mojo’s data

Joe Bell (2020) – $1.73 million

Father Stu (2022) – $21.79 million

Arthur the King (2024) – $40.85 million

Instant Family (2018)- $120.98 million

Uncharted (2022) – $407.14 million

More about Flight Risk

It is an action thriller movie featuring Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace in crucial roles besides Mark Wahlberg. Flight Risk follows a pilot transporting a US Marshal and a government witness across the Alaskan wilderness, where the identities and intentions of those onboard come into question.

The movie collected $4.4 million on Friday when it opened in the theatres. Mark Wahlberg’s film is eyeing a $10 million to $13 million three-day weekend in the United States. Flight Risk was released in the United States on December 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

