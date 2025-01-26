Mel Gibson returned to filmmaking after almost a decade with Flight Risk. The film opened in the theatres on Friday and has earned a decent number on opening day. The movie remained below Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’s release day collection. Keep scrolling for more.

Gibson’s last directorial venture was 2016’s Hackshaw Ridge, which starred Andrew Garfield in the lead role. This 2024 movie features Mark Wahlberg in the main role alongside Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace in supporting roles. It opened with negative reviews, as the critics gave it 21% on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. Meanwhile, the audience gave it 63% on Popcornmeter. It has been released in the United States by Lionsgate.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Lionsgate’s Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg, collected decent numbers on its release day, including a modest collection from Thursday previews. The report stated that Mel Gibson’s film grossed $4.4 million on Friday, opening day, including $950K from Thursday previews. The report also mentioned the opening day numbers of several movies to draw a comparison.

Flight Risk remained below Gerard Butler’s Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’s $5.7 million. It is, however, above Expend4bles’ $3.1 million. The movie has been awarded a C on CinemaScore. The action-thriller film is reportedly eyeing a $10-$13 million three-day opening weekend in the United States. It will reportedly land in the upper end of the projections or maybe better than that, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

More about the film

The movie follows a US Marshal who escorts a government witness to trial after he is accused of getting involved with a mob boss. They discover that the pilot who is transporting them is also a hitman who had been sent to assassinate the informant. After they subdue him, they are forced to fly together after discovering that others are attempting to eliminate them.

Flight Risk, led by Mark Wahlberg, was released in the US on January 24. Check out our review of the movie here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

