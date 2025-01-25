Jim Carrey is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. He currently appears in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Professor Gerald Robotnik/Dr Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik. He is a versatile actor who is unparalleled in the comedy space. The videogame-based movie is performing well at the box office and has crossed the $400 million mark as well. As the film is moving towards its next milestone, let’s look at Carrey’s last five films at the worldwide box office.

Carrey is known for his slapstick performances and gained wide recognition with hits including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, and Batman Forever. As a result, he reportedly became the first comic actor to receive an upfront salary of $20 million for performing in films starting with The Cable Guy.

Besides being unbeatable in comedy, Jim Carrey has also given outstanding performances in dramatic movies, including The Truman Show and Man on the Moon. He won the Golden Globe Awards for both films. Jim is loved by the audience as Doctor Eggman, a human mad scientist and the main antagonist in the series. He works with the American government, wants Sonic’s abilities, and plans to exploit them for personal gain, leading him to become Sonic’s archenemy.

According to The Numbers, he has appeared as a leading actor in 28 films based on credits with a $4.88 billion worldwide aggregate box office. Carrey’s highest-grossing film is still Bruce Almighty, and it might change with Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Let’s take a look at the last five films of Jim Carrey at the worldwide box office based on Box Office Mojo’s data

The Bad Batch (2016) – $201.8K

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) – $60.79 million

Dumb and Dumber To (2014) – $169.83 million

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) – $319.71 million

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) – $405.42 million

About Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has collected $220.59 million domestically so far and $203.5 million overseas. The film has collected $424.09 million worldwide, and according to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie is eyeing a $520-$570 million global run. Therefore, it has the potential to become Jim Carrey’s highest-grossing film and beat Bruce Almighty’s $485 million global run. Meanwhile, Sonic 4 is already in development, and as per reports, the film is scheduled to be released in March 2027.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released on December 20 and is also available on digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

