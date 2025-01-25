Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is an American action-adventure movie with a dynamic cast comprising Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves. The movie had even beaten the $200 million worth of Mufasa: The Lion King’s debut weekend collection, and now it has surpassed the overseas haul of Blake Lively starrer It Ends With Us. Scroll below for the deets.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s movie was one of the biggest box-office successes of last year. It was made on an estimated budget of $25 million only and collected $350.99 million worldwide. The film raked in a solid $148.5 million in the US and a staggering $202.47 million overseas. The romance drama has been in the news for a long time owing to the feud between the lead stars, Blake and Justin, as the latter is also the film’s director.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been collecting franchise record numbers since its release, and it has also become the highest-grossing installment. The action-adventure flick starring Keanu Reeves collected $203.5 million at the international box office, thus surpassing It Ends with Us’ $202.47 million overseas haul as the #15 highest-grossing film of 2024 internationally.

It is also doing well at the US box office but slipped out of the top 5 on Thursday. Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, the film collected a solid $376K on the 5th Thursday, dropping just -35.8% from the previous Thursday despite losing -276 theatres last Friday. It is now playing across 3,306 theatres across the US and is also available on digital platforms. The film has hit a $220.6 million cume in North America and is eyeing a $245 million to $270 million run in the United States.

Adding the $220.6 million domestic cume to its $203.5 million overseas, the global collection has reached $424.09 million. It is the #13 highest-grossing film of the past year worldwide. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released on December 20. It is running in theatres and is available online as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

