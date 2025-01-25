Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, starring Mammootty in the lead role, released this Thursday. By skipping the regular Friday release, it will get the benefit of a 4-day extended weekend, but to capitalize on this, the film needed a good start on day 1. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and it raked in just a decent number. Compared to Mammootty’s previous releases, the start is much slower, both in India as well as overseas. Keep reading for a detailed worldwide box office report!

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the Malayalam mystery comedy thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics. Among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth is mostly favorable, but since it’s not an out-and-out commercial film, the footfalls weren’t that high on the opening day. Both in India and overseas territories, where the legendary Mollywood star enjoys a strong fan base, the film registered a bit slow start.

On the opening day, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse went from 20% occupancy in morning shows to 43% occupancy in night shows and registered a collection of 1.75 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 2.06 crore gross. Compared to last few theatrical releases of Mammootty, the number is much lower. For those who don’t know, Bramayugam opened at 3.10 crores and Turbo opened at 6.25 crores.

Overseas, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse earned 1.93 crore gross on the opening day. Combining this with the Indian gross, day 1 worldwide box office collection is 3.99 crore gross. It’s a bit slow start and since word-of-mouth is mostly favorable, it’ll be interesting to see it performs over the weekend.

For the unversed, Mammootty’s last release, Turbo, opened at 15.70 crore gross globally. His latest release has earned 74.58% less collection compared to it.

Day 1 worldwide collection breakdown of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse:

India net- 1.75 crores

India gross- 2.06 crores

Overseas gross- 1.93 crores

Worldwide gross- 3.99 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Daaku Maharaaj North America Box Office: Achieves Breakeven In 12 Days; Will Fail To Beat Gautamiputra Satakarni

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News