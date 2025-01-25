Mufasa: The Lion King is trying its best to hold its ground at the box office in North America. The movie finally became the 10th 2024 release to cross the $200 million mark in the United States and is now on its way to surpassing Wonka’s domestic run. Barry Jenkins’ movie failed to get nominated for the 2025 Oscars, unlike the 2019 blockbuster The Lion King. Scroll below for the deets.

Wonka is a 2023 musical fantasy movie by Paul King. It features Timothee Chalamet in the titular role along with Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant in supporting roles. It received positive reviews and became a box office success.

Timothee Chalamet’s film had a reported budget of $125 million and collected 407.6% more than the making cost, including $218.4 million in the US. It will soon be surpassed by Mufasa: The Lion King, and a few days back, it was the third biggest holiday corridor hit post-COVID at the US box office.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa grossed a decent $717K on its fifth Wednesday, losing the #1 spot to Keke Palmer and SZA’s One of Them Days. The movie had a drop of just -25.9% from last Wednesday despite losing 65 theatres last Friday. With that, the Disney feature has reached a $212.37 million cume in North America. It is approximately $6 million away from beating Wonka’s $218.4 million domestic haul.

Mufasa is expected to earn between $250 and $260 million in its domestic run. It has collected $389.5 million so far at the international box office, mounting the global cume to $601.87 million. It is projected to earn around $700 million in its global run. Mufasa: The Lion King was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

