Jennifer Aniston gained global fame as Rachel Green in the popular sitcom Friends. She has also been an eminent part of Hollywood who aced the comedy genre and is equally graceful in the other genres. Some of her renowned films include Bruce Almighty, We’re the Millers, and more. She was one of the highest-paid TV actors of all time, and today, we are here to rank the top five highest-grossing films of the Friends star.

Besides acting, she has also directed a few movies, including Room 10. In 2002, Aniston, along with her ex-husband Brad Pitt and the former CEO of Paramount Pictures, founded the production company Plan B Entertainment. In 2005, she and Grey withdrew from the company. Later, Jennifer and Kristin Hahn co-founded the production company Echo Films.

Jennifer Aniston has made movies worth millions, and her movies mainly were box-office successes. Her comic timing, coupled with grace and beauty, creates magic on screen. Recently, several reports claimed that Aniston is interested in planning a remake of a cult classic film, 9 to 5. The movie is a 1980s comedy classic featuring Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Dabney Coleman, Elizabeth Wilson, and Sterling Hayden.

Aniston is reportedly eyeing Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Sydney Sweeney for the 9 to 5 remake. But how much of that is true is not known, but we do know her top 5 highest-grossing films and why she is one of the right persons to plan this remake.

Horrible Bosses (2011) – $209.83 Million

Just Go With It (2011) – $214.94 Million

Marley & Me (2008) – $255.7 Million

We’re The Millers (2013) – $269.99 Million

Bruce Almighty (2003) – $484.59 Million

On the professional front, Jennifer Aniston was last seen in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

