Robert Eggers directed Nosferatu, also benefitted from the MLK Day extended weekend. It is now closer to a major milestone at the box office in North America. It has been garnering a lot of attention, and word of mouth is also quite positive. It has been hanging in there despite a lot of big releases. This R-rated movie by Focus maintained its stronghold. Scroll below for the latest deets.

For the record, the film’s reported budget is a decent $50 million, and it has collected approximately more than 80% of the price tag in the US alone. With the arrival of Wolf Man, it lost multiple theatres; however, since there is a negative word of mouth about the film, the horror flick is unhinged.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals that Nosferatu enjoyed a hike of +3.2% from last Monday despite Wolf Man’s release. It collected $751K on its 4th Monday. The report further stated that it lost 537 theatres last Friday and is now playing across 2,545 theatres. Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard’s film collected $90 million so far at the US box office. It will run a few more miles in the US as per the trade analyst. The horror flick is eyeing a $95 million to $105 million run in North America.

The movie is also performing decently at the overseas box office, collecting $66.23 million from the international markets. Nosferatu has grossed a magnificent $156.33 million worldwide. It has scored more than three times the production budget. The R-rated horror film is a box office success, collecting a spectacular 212.66% more than the reported making cost.

When the movie crossed the $80 million milestone, it helped director Robert Eggers pass the $150 million milestone at the US box office. His career total global box office also crossed the $260 million mark. Nosferatu was released in the theatres on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

