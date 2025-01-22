Timothee Chalamet’s Oscar buzz is growing strong as his musical biopic A Complete Unknown continues its stronghold at the box office. It is in the news for its impressive performance despite facing tentpole movies at the cinemas. It has now surpassed the domestic haul of one of the most expensive films of 2024, Joker: Folie a Deux or Joker 2. It features Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the lead roles. Scroll below for the deets.

It is the sequel to the 2019 movie Joker by Todd Phillips. Phoenix won the Oscar for his spectacular performance, but the sequel turned out to be a significant disappointment. It had a reported budget of $200 million and barely recovered the budget at the worldwide box office.

Joker 2 collected $58.30 million only at the box office in North America and $4148.1 million overseas. It received the worst-ever D rating on CinemaScore for any comic book movie, and its worldwide collection was $206.40 million. The movie was a musical, and Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown has now surpassed the domestic haul of Joker: Folie a Deux.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Bob Dylan’s biopic A Complete Unknown collected a strong $787K on its fourth Monday, a hike of +45.3% from last Monday despite losing 315 theatres on Friday. The musical biopic has thus reached a $58.37 million cume in the United States, gloriously surpassing Joker 2’s $58.30 million domestic total.

Timothee Chalamet’s movie is now the #35 highest-grossing movie of the past year. It is expected to earn between $65 million and $70 million in its domestic run. The movie was recently released in some parts of the international regions and has clocked in $39.5K so far. Therefore, the film’s worldwide cume has reached $58.4 million.

The Timothee Chalamet and Elle Fanning starrer A Complete Unknown was released in theatres on December 25. If the movie keeps performing well at the box office, it will help Timothee with the Oscar nominations, and he might even take home the award.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

