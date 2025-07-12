Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are undoubtedly one of the most loved and royal couples of Bollywood. Their love story began on the sets of Tashan, and after dating for over five years, they tied the knot on October 16, 2012. However, did you know that before they exchanged vows, Rani Mukerji gave a piece of advice to Saif Ali Khan? Read on to know more.

Rani Mukerji’s Valuable Advice To Saif Ali Khan

In an interview with Film Companion, Saif shared the valuable advice given by co-star Rani Mukerji. He stated, “She said, ‘Oh, you’re going out with Kareena; I’m so happy. I’ll give you some advice. Just think of it as two heroes in the house.’ I kind of got what she meant. But now, more than ever, I go back to that advice sometimes. It is two people who are equal who are contributing to the sanity and the sanctity of the home. But I understood it, and it was brilliant advice. It’s a complicated thing what she was saying because she was talking about gender roles and if it’s ok for my wife to be out of the house working so much. And what she meant was to treat it as giving it the respect of equality.”

Saif Ali Khan Thought Rani Mukerji’s Advice Was Absolutely Right

In a chat with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan for Mirchi Plus‘ What Women Want, talking about the same, Saif said, “I remember Rani told me once when we had just started dating, you and I. Because I’ve never – I don’t think I had ever been out with a working actress before, in that sense. So she said, ‘Just behave like you are in a relationship with a man. She meant that don’t get into the gender of it. Treat it as equal, like you’ve got two heroes in the house. Two people working, and then you will have no problems. And I think she is absolutely right.”

More About Saif Ali Khan & Rani Mukerji

For those unaware, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji have shared screen space in several films, including Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and Bunty Aur Babli 2. Their on-screen chemistry was praised by the audience. They also share a close bond of friendship off-screen.

