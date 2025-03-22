Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making some eccentric film choices. But she’s probably one actor who isn’t running behind box office numbers. She’s doing commercial entertainers like Singham Again but also choosing scripts like Crew and The Buckingham Murders. Bebo once got brutally honest about how the number game affects the choices of a movie star. Scroll below for a lesser-known throwback.

Bebo reunited with her 3 Idiots co-star, Aamir Khan, almost after 12 years for Laal Singh Chaddha. There were huge expectations from the 2022 comedy-drama, but it was, unfortunately, a big box office bomb. Made on a budget of around 180 crores, it earned only 58.68 crores in its lifetime.

While addressing the box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, “Box office hampers acting, it’s a trap! You get stuck that you want to do a film based on ‘this film is going to make 500 crores‘ or ‘this film is going to make 1000 crores’. Now, we should make this sequel! It’s just scary…”

Kareena also revealed that her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star and superstar Aamir Khan feared she would stop talking to him because of the box office failure. However, Bebo had no grudges because her primary focus has always been acting, and she did not believe in getting stuck in the number game.

In 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan witnessed the best of both worlds. She delivered a huge surprise with Crew, alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The heist comedy was a plus affair at the box office but witnessed massive success on Netflix. It is one of the most-watched Bollywood films on the streaming giant.

However, Bebo witnessed a disappointment as Singham Again with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty did not attain the success verdict due to its massive budget. It minted 270.60 crores in its lifetime and was a losing affair at the box office. She also led The Buckingham Murders, another failure with 9.50 crore earnings in its theatrical run.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s untitled cop drama.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Said, “Salman Khan Pehli Baar Mujhe Present De Rahe Hai” & He Clapped Back, “Tiger, Bharat, Partner…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News