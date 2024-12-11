Kareena Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which has collected over Rs. 250 crore domestically. However, box office collections do not seem to be the priority for the diva.

In a new interview, Kareena spoke about how much she enjoyed playing Rupa in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Though the film bombed at the box office, Kareena says she is proud of the project as it has done more for her than Singham Again did.

Kareena Kapoor Compares Laal Singh Chaddha with Singham Again

Kareena Kapoor recently appeared at The Hollywood Reporter India’s actor’s roundtable alongside Shabana Azmi, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Kani Kusruti, Pratik Gandhi, and Anna Ben.

During the discussion, she talked about the dismal performance of Laal Singh Chaddha, highlighting that she thoroughly enjoyed playing the character of Rupa.

Comparing the joy and experience of portraying Rupa with the box office success of Singham Again, Kareena said, “I feel what Rupa has done more for me than what a Singham [Again] can do.”

Shabana Azmi then asked her to elaborate on her statement, to which Bebo replied, “The character that Advait [Chandan] wrote was so beautiful, and I loved playing it. There is so much to think of. We didn’t make that movie, thinking it would make Rs 500 crore. It was just made with all heart. Everybody gave their best.”

Kareena Kapoor Reveals Aamir Khan was Shattered with the Failure of Laal Singh Chaddha

In the same interview, Kareena revealed that Aamir Khan was so disappointed with Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure that he thought Kareena would not speak to him.

“You have such stalwarts like Aamir who believed in that film,” the actress said.

She added, “He was shattered. He met me somewhere and said, ‘Picture nahi chali hamari na, tu baat toh karegi na mujhse?’ (Our movie didn’t work. You will still talk to me, right?).’ I said, ‘We are actors; I am the most proud that you gave me Rupa.’”

An official remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, was released in theaters in August 2022 amid the boycott Bollywood trend. Made on a budget of Rs. 180 crores, the film collected only Rs. 61 crores at the domestic box office.

