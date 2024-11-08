If Rahul is a name lucky for Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay for Amitabh Bachchan then lets seal Vicky for Rajkummar Rao as the actor has turned the highest-grossing actor of the year 2024 with four films and he plays Vicky in two of them.

Rajkummar Rao Box Office 2024

In 2024, the superstar earned a total of 756.52 crore at the box officein in India with four films. While Stree 2 turned blockbuster, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Srikanth were surplus affairs, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi lost the battle!

Rao’s 2024 Success Ratio

The actor delivered 4 films in the year, and only one of them was at the losing end. The success ratio of the actor is a whopping 75% at the box office for the year. This is much better than many A-listers, including Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn!

Here’s how we have calculated the Success Ratio:

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Rajkummar Rao VS Superstars!

Interestingly, like Rajkummar Rao, even Ajay Devgn had four releases at the box office this year – Shaitaan, Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Singham Again. While Akshay Kumar had three releases apart from Singham Again – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Khel Khel Mein & Sarfira. But none of them could match Rajkummar Rao’s total earnings for this year.

Rajkummar Rao’s Box Office Records – 2024!

While the actor achieved many milestones with the horror comedy Stree 2, his biggest box office achievement of this year was delivering the most profitable film of 2024 with a 954.83% return on investment. Stree 2 was made on a budget of 60 crore and earned 627.50 crore in its lifetime in India.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

With 756.52 crore box office collection net in India, Rajkummar Rao is the highest-grossing actor of 2024 at the box office.

Check out the India net collection of all Rajkummar Rao films released in the year 2024.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 44.48 crore

Stree 2: 627.50 crore

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi: 35.14 crore

Srikanth: 49.50 crore

Total: 756.52 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

