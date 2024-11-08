Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has officially concluded its first week at the box office. It’s been a fantastic run so far despite strong competition from Singham Again. Kartik Aaryan starrer witnessed its first big fall on Thursday as collections remained slightly over the double-digit mark. Scroll below for the latest update on day 7.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, BB3 is the second movie in the franchise, starring Kartik Aaryan as the lead. The cast got bigger and better as Vidya Balan reprised her iconic character, Manjulika. Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz joined the bandwagon with Triptii Dimri. The budget has been completely recovered and the makers will now enjoy returns.

Box Office Collection Day 7

The official numbers are out, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made a box office collection of 11 crores on Thursday. It has witnessed another dip of 14% compared to 12.74 crores earned on Wednesday. After facing the mid-week blues, Kartik Aaryan’s film is all set to enjoy the benefits of the second weekend. The occupancies will increase during the evening and Friday shows today, and hopefully, that will compensate for the fall in the last two days.

Take a look at the Week 1 breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 below:

Day 1: 36.60 crores

Day 2: 38.40 crores

Day 3: 35.20 crores

Day 4: 17.80 crores

Day 5: 15.91 crores

Day 6: 12.74 crores

Day 7: 11 crores

The 7-day total of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has concluded at 167.65 crores*.

Surpasses Dabangg 2 & Baaghi 2

With its tremendous earnings in the first week, Kartik Aaryan starrer has surpassed the lifetime of Salman Khan led Dabangg 2, which raked in 158.50 crores. If that’s not enough, it has also left behind Baaghi 2 (165 crores).

The next aim is Race 3 (169 crores), and that milestone may have been unlocked in real-time today as you read this article.

*denotes estimates, final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 7: Registers 2nd Best Opening Week Of 2024, Stree 2 Leads With 64% Higher Total

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News