Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again has finally ended its opening week at the Indian box office, and the numbers are highly impressive. Yes, it saw resistance due to screen division and competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, the film’s brand value has helped it be the first choice of moviegoers. In the latest development, it has come closer to 190 crores, and soon, it’ll join the 200 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed day 7 report!

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s pair enjoys a massive following among the family audience, and this time, too, the duo enjoyed support from its loyal fan base. Also, the franchise value, the Cop Universe factor, and cameos attracted footfalls during the opening week. It is performing best in Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat.

Singham Again did a business of 14.70 crores on Wednesday, and yesterday (day 7), it saw a drop of 21.76% and earned 11.50 crores*. This is commendable as the film has maintained a score of above 10 crores each day during weekdays. After including Thursday’s numbers, the magnum opus has wrapped up its opening week at 186.90 crores* net at the Indian box office.

With 186.90 crores*, Singham Again has registered the second-best opening week for a Bollywood film in 2024. Stree 2 is at the top spot with 307.80 crores, which is a 64.68% higher collection. However, in the case of Stree 2, there was an extended opening week of 8 days. Talking about the 7-day collection, the Shraddha Kapoor starrer amassed 289.60 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Singham Again:

Day 1- 43.70 crores

Day 2- 44.50 crores

Day 3- 36.80 crores

Day 4- 19.20 crores

Day 5- 16.50 crores

Day 6- 14.70 crores

Day 7- 11.50 crores*

Total- 186.90 crores*

(* denotes estimated collection)

