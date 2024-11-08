The worldwide box office will be set on fire this December 2024, as the Pushpa 2 storm is arriving in theatres. It is the most anticipated film in India but what’s even better is the trends being witnessed in the USA. The advance booking for premiere shows began a few days ago, and the sales have been unbelievable. Scroll below for the latest update!

The premiere of Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled for December 4, 2024, in the North American circuit. Allu Arjun starrer has already achieved multiple milestones. It became the fastest film to clock 15K ticket sales, along with achieving the $500K mark in pre-sales for the special show.

Advance Booking Sales

There are 28 days to go, but Pushpa 2 has already registered advance booking sales of $534K. As per Venky Box Office, it has sold 19K+ tickets from 3,061 shows across 807 locations in the USA. It has witnessed a growth of around 7% in the last 24 hours.

Pushpa 2 is continuously witnessing an upward trend in pre-sales for the premiere shows. Thanks to the super success of the first installment, word-of-mouth is very strong, which is sure to benefit the action thriller in many ways.

Fastest Indian film to achieve $500K

As mentioned before, Allu Arjun’s film is the fastest Indian biggie to clock in $500K, that too in pre-sales for the premiere shows. It has left behind biggies like RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, and Devara, which took a much longer period to clock the mark.

Take a look at the top Indian biggies and the number of days before the premiere it crossed $500K in premieres:

Pushpa 2: 28 days

Devara: 20 days

Kalki 2898 AD: 17 days

Salaar: 12 days

More about Pushpa: The Rule

It is one of the most expensive Indian films of recent times, made on a staggering budget of 500 crores. The action thriller is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The ensemble cast features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh, among others.

Pushpa 2 will be released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024.

