Pushpa: The Rule is truly ruling the box office, even before its big release. It is, hands down, the most anticipated Indian film of 2024. The advance booking for the premieres has commenced in the USA and has achieved yet another milestone in the overseas market. Scroll below for the latest exciting Pushpa 2 update!

Pushpa 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. The premieres in the US are planned for a day before, i.e., on December 4. There remains immense excitement around the film. It achieved a massive milestone on Wednesday by becoming the fastest Indian movie ever to sell 15K tickets for the premieres in the North American circuit.

Advance Booking Sales (US)

As per the official update by the makers, Pushpa: The Rule has made an advance booking sale of a whopping $500K+ in pre-sales for the premieres at the US box office. The streak of success continues as it has created history yet again by becoming the fastest Indian film to do so. It is to be noted that there are still 28 days to go for the special shows, so the Allu Arjun starrer is sure to make some earth-shattering pre-sales.

It was earlier predicted that Pushpa 2 will earn $5 million from advance booking alone. With almost a month to go, that mark will be comfortably achieved.

Pushpa: The Rule vs RRR US Premieres

Back in 2022, SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR enjoyed a massive buzz in the US. It surpassed expectations by garnering a whopping $3.20 million in pre-sales. In order to surpass that mark, Allu Arjun’s film will need to add 6X more earnings to its kitty. Given the predictions for the advance booking sales, a thunderstorm will surely arrive at the overseas box office.

More about Pushpa: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, the breakeven of the action thriller has been valued at 1200 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The makers are under no stress as Pushpa 2 has already earned 1085 crores+ from the pre-release business.

The ensemble cast features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, Prakash Raj and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, among others.

