Pushpa 2 could be the greatest Indian affair at the box office. After Pushpa: The Rise (2021), the sequel is enjoying massive hype. There is still almost a month to go, but Allu Arjun starrer has already begun breaking records. Even the star cast has taken home an impressive salary, thanks to the immense popularity of the franchise. Scroll below for the details!

Allu Arjun earnings for Pushpa 2

It is worth noting that Allu Arjun has signed up for a backend profit deal. As most know, the action thriller has already earned 1085 crores from the pre-release business. It is made on a budget of 500 crores, and the breakeven has been valued at 1200 crores worldwide. Pushpa: The Rule is expected to rake in mind-boggling returns, and the leading actors will mint profits along with the producers.

As per reports, Allu Arjun will be taking home a sum of 300 crores in earnings in salary from Pushpa 2. With that, he will also become the highest-paid Indian actor. He has reportedly surpassed Thalapathy Vijay, who earlier conquered the throne with 275 crores in earnings from Thalapathy 69.

Rashmika Mandanna salary for Pushpa: The Rule

It was earlier reported that Rashmika Mandanna has hiked her salary after the humungous success of Pushpa. She was earlier demanding 5 crores for the sequel. But as per latest reports, the South actress is taking home a staggering sum of 10 crores for her much-loved role as Srivalli.

If the reports are true, Rashmika has joined the ranks of Deepika Padukone, Samantha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and other Indian actresses, who charge 10-12 crores for each film.

If one compares the amount earned by Allu Arjun, it is almost 2900% higher than what Rashmika Mandanna is paid as the leading lady.

Fahadh Faasil salary for Pushpa 2

Fahadh Faasil’s popularity has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. He had charged a fee of 3.5 crores for the first part. As per the latest reports, he will be paid an impressive hike of 128% as he takes home 8 cores for the sequel.

It is also reported that Sukumar is getting 15 crores for his directorial duties. On the other hand, Devi Sri Prasad is paid 5 crores for the music composition. The rest of the cast & crew, including producers and cinematographers, have gotten a combined sum of 12 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna’s Nervous Audition Clip Goes Viral, Showcasing A Star’s Humble Beginnings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News