The Departed marked the end of Martin Scorsese’s long run with Warner Bros. The film was a huge hit and packed with major stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson but the relationship between the legendary director and the studio ended after its release.

Why Warner Bros and Martin Scorsese Parted Ways

Well, according to LadBible, the core issue of the fallout was the film’s conclusion. Apparently, Warner Bros had hopes of stretching the story into something more, maye a franchise but that didn’t sit well with Scorsese.

The Departed, set around the twisted lives of two men playing opposite roles inside the Boston Police and the Irish Mob, told a tight, complete story where both lead characters met their end and left no room for spin-offs or sequels. It is exactly how Scorsese wanted it.

The studio however didn’t as they were more interested in what could come next, rather than how the film ended.

15 years ago, The Departed first debuted in theaters. The film earrned several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Film Editing, and the first Best Directing win for Martin Scorcese. pic.twitter.com/vIm5QouIdq — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) October 6, 2021

Martin Scorsese Walked Away from Warner Bros After The Departed

Warner Bros executives were reportedly disappointed with the director even though the test screenings went well. They didn’t want a one-and-done masterpiece and instead wanted something they could keep building on. And that was it. That disagreement became the breaking point and Scorsese walked away from working with them again.

“What they wanted was a franchise. It wasn’t about a moral issue of a person living or dying,” Scorcese told GQ back in 2023. “The studio guys walked out and they were very sad, because they just didn’t want that movie. They wanted the franchise. Which means: I can’t work here anymore.”

Since then, he’s made his films with companies that leave the storytelling to him, with the likes of Paramount to Netflix to Apple. Unlike Warner Bros, none of them tried pushing him toward franchises or multi-film setups.

It seems that kind of approach, the one obsessed with endless extensions, never really fit with what Scorsese has spent decades doing.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Where Is Amanda Bynes Now? A Look At The Former Nickelodeon Star’s Life 15 Years After She Quit Acting

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News