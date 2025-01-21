Warner Bros. Pictures is all set to take over the silver screen this year with a diverse range of films, including highly-anticipated blockbuster movies like Superman, Jurassic World: Rebirth, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Final Destination: Bloodlines, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Wicked: For Good, A Minecraft Movie, Mortal Kombat II, Brad Pitt’s F1 movie and a film on the legendary pop star Michael Jackson. It will be the highest number of theatrical releases in 2025, more than any other studio.

Academy Award-winning Bong Joon-Ho’s Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, releases on March 7. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s A Minecraft Movie arrives on April 4. The former is Ashton Edward’s 2022 novel Mickey7, while the latter is inspired by one of the most popular games in video game history.

New-age director-actor duo Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan will take over Hollywood with Sinners, which releases on April 18. On the other hand, the worldwide record-breaking supernatural horror franchise Final Destination will release its sixth installment, Final Destination: Bloodlines, on May 16.

Brad Pitt’s highly-awaited Formula 1 racing feature film F1 will be released on June 27. Another much-anticipated movie, Superman, starring David Corenswet and directed by James Gunn will arrive in theatres on July 11. In his signature style, Gunn will take on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe.

The iconic Conjuring cinematic universe will deliver its final thrilling chapter, The Conjuring: Last Rites, on September 5, 2025. Meanwhile, a sci-fi horror film, The Bride, starring Christian Bale, will release on September 26.

Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa will team up for a live-action/CG hybrid road trip comedy, Animal Friends. The movie will be released on October 10. That same month, Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to 2021’s blockbuster, based on a world-famous video game, will also hit theatres. The latter releases on October 24.

Warner Bros. Pictures will also release titles from Universal Pictures, making the entire slate very interesting for the fans. Academy Award contenders Anora and The Brutalist will both arrive in February. While Anora, a romantic comedy, releases on February 21, the Adrien Brody releases on February 28.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the latest in the much-loved Bridget franchise, will be released on February 14, 2025, making it the ideal Valentine’s Day treat for cinephiles. The movie will see the return of Renee Zellweger in the titular role, supported by a cast that includes Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Isla Fisher & Chiwetel Ejiofor.

A month later, on March 14, Black Bag, an espionage thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh, starring Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, and Pierce Brosnan, will arrive in theatres. How to Train Your Dragon, the live-action version of the animated classic will be released on June 13. It is directed by the original film’s director, Dean DeBlois, and features Mason Thames, Nico Parker & Gerard Butler.

M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to the highly successful M3GAN, will be released on June 27. Jason Blum and James Wan produced the movie. Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Rebirth, a brand new edition of the eternal Jurassic saga starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and Rupert Friend and directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla), will be released on July 4.

The Bad Guys 2, from the DreamWorks Animation Franchise and based on the popular Bad Guys book series by Aaron Blabey, will be released on August 1. The movie sees the return of the original voice cast, including Sam Rockwell, Anthony Ramos, and Awkwafina. Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 film that surprised everyone with its innovative action set-pieces, releases on August 22. The movie is directed by famous Indonesian movie director Timo Tjahjanto, and sees Bob Odenkirk headline the role once again.

Downton Abbey 3, Simon Curtis’s third film in the evergreen Downton franchise, will be released on September 12. Michael, Antoine Fuqua’s feature film about the legendary King of Pop, will arrive on October 2. The movie will feature Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, and Miles Teller.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, a live-action/animated feature comedy film based on the beloved Gabby’s Dollhouse series, releases on October 17. Wicked: For Good, the second part of the wildly successful 2024 movie, will return with all the cast members, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, on November 21. Jon M. Chu also directs the sequel. Lastly, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, the second part of the surprise hit from 2023 based on the most popular video game series starring Josh Hutcherson, will be released on December 5.

Announcing the 2025 release dates, Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director, India Theatrical, said, “We’re incredibly proud to present such a dynamic and exciting slate of films for 2025. Working with some of the most talented filmmakers in the world, we’re bringing powerful stories and unforgettable characters to the big screen. From epic blockbusters to thrilling horrors, heartwarming family adventures to compelling dramas, our diverse lineup from Warner Bros. Discovery and Universal Pictures offers something for every audience, across all ages and genres. This lineup is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional cinematic experiences for Indian audiences.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Lee Child Revealed Why Tom Cruise Never Returned As Jack Reacher

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News