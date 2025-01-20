Universal’s Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is eyeing the global haul of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2. The musical fantasy has grossed winning numbers once again this weekend. The movie is already a blockbuster and is on track to become the fifth highest-grossing film of 2024. Scroll below for the deets.

Dune 2, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, was the first blockbuster movie of last year. It collected $282.14 million in the US and $714.44 million worldwide. It has been pushed to #5 and is right behind Despicable Me 4. Meanwhile, Ariana’s film connected with the audience as soon as it hit the screens, becoming the highest-grossing musical adaptation in the process. It had a reported budget of $150 million and has raked in over 373% more money.

Wicked crossed the $700 million mark at the worldwide box office on Wednesday only, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. The trade analyst’s latest report revealed the film collected a strong $3.5 million on the 9th weekend, with a drop of -38.6% from last weekend despite other releases. It is playing across over 80 markets and has reached a $244.1 million international cume.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s musical fantasy has collected $464.5 million so far at the US box office. It has collected a decent $3.5 million in North America this weekend. However, this number is subject to change once the weekend actuals come in. The film’s worldwide cume stands at $709.65 million. It is less than $5 million away from beating Dune 2.

Wicked was released in theatres in November 2024 and is targeting a $720 million to $750 million worldwide run. It won the Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The movie has received eleven nominations at the 30th Critics’ Choice Awards and five at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards.

