Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has crossed the $200 million mark at the US box office, becoming the second video game adaptation to achieve this feat. It happened a few days back, yet the movie is still scoring franchise-record numbers at the box office in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

It is the highest-grossing film in the franchise and still has a few miles to go before it leaves the theatres. The movie received immense praise for Jim Carrey’s performance in his dual roles as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, the mad scientist and Sonic’s arch-nemesis, who he often refers to as Eggman, and Professor Gerald Robotnik, Ivo’s grandfather and the head of Project Shadow, and the performance of Keanu Reeves as the antagonist, Shadow. The movie was made on a reported budget of $122 million, and it has so far collected 219.59% more than the substantial making cost.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 reportedly has a great hold at the US box office. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic 3 collected a franchise record of $1.7 million on its 5th Friday. It just dropped 21.7% from the previous Friday despite losing 276 theatres on Friday. It is playing across 3,306 theatres in the United States now, which is lower than the previous film, as it played across 3,358 theatres.

Sonic Movie 2 collected $1.5 million on its fifth Friday, while Sonic the Hedgehog earned $738K at the same time. The third installment has hit a $209.6 million cume in the United States. It is expected to score another set of winning numbers this weekend. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is eyeing a $7 million to $9 million in its fifth three-day weekend in North America.

The movie has hit a $180.3 million cume at the international box office. The worldwide cume of Sonic 3 stands at $389.9 million, and it will hit the $400 million mark soon. It has surpassed Twisters‘ $370.96 million global total as the 15th highest-grossing film of 2024. It is currently behind Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ $397.37 million, and Sonic 3 might beat that or move closer to that during this weekend.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 by Jeff Fowler, starring Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves, was released in the theatres on December 20.

