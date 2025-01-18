American filmmaker Robert Eggers worked as a production designer for years before becoming a filmmaker. His latest release, Nosferatu, is winning hearts worldwide, which has led Robert’s career total to cross a significant milestone at the box office in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

Eggers became famous for writing and directing The Witch [2015] and The Lighthouse [2019]. He is recognized for maintaining historical authenticity in his films, often blending elements of horror, folklore, and mythology. This 2024 release is a gothic horror and a remake of FW Murnau’s 1922 movie Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, which is again based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula.

Nosferatu, released by Focus in the United States, has strongholds despite several PG films in cinemas, as per Luiz Fernando. It has collected a strong $659K on its 4th Thursday, beating even Sonic the Hedgehog 3 with a dip of around -45.3% from last Thursday. It lost 50 theatres last Friday and plays in over 3,082 theatres. Robert Eggers-helmed movie has hit a $85.1 million cume in the United States, while it is predicted to earn between $95 million and $105 million in its domestic run.

Now, according to Collider’s report, Nosferatu’s $80 million plus domestic cume has helped its director, Robert Eggers, pass the $150 million milestone domestically. He has also passed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. Robert’s latest movie collected a solid $53.5 million overseas so far and is still counting.

Therefore, Nosferatu has hit a $138.6 million worldwide cume, helping Robert Eggers’ career total global box office to surpass the $260 million mark. The film reportedly contributes around half of this worldwide figure. His movie The Witch collected an estimated $40 million, while his The Lighthouse collected less than $20 million.

This Lily-Rose Depp starrer film is one of the top-grossing horror flicks of 2024. It has recently beaten Longlegs and Smile 2. Nosferatu was released in the theatres on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

