Ridley Scott is one of the renowned filmmakers in the film industry, and his Gladiator II is hanging in there despite several competitions. It has now achieved a new title with its latest worldwide cume. However, there is likely a chance that the movie will surpass the global collection of its predecessor as Paramount Pictures has announced its streaming release date. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie had a ridiculously high budget, between the reported range of $250-$310 million, and compared to that, it is on the losing side financially. The sequel came out after over two decades, and it features Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus Aurelius, son of Maximus Decimus Meridius, which Russell Crowe played in the first film. Crowe won the Best Actor award for his performance in the 2000 epic historical action drama.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, collected $87.2K this Thursday after dropping 55.4% from last week. The movie played across 1,329 theatres only. With that, Ridley Scott’s film has hit a $171.51 million cume at the box office in North America.

Internationally, the historical epic has reached $284.4 million, and allied to the $171.51 million domestic cume, the film has not only crossed the $450 million mark but now stands at a $455.9 million worldwide gross. Now, as per Screen Rant’s report, Ridley Scott’s film has achieved a new title as an R-rated film. New data from The Numbers has revealed that Gladiator II has entered the top 30 highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time. It is at #29 after beating the 2007 movie 300.

However, according to The Numbers, Gladiator’s worldwide haul is $451 million. In contrast, other sources peg it at $460 million plus, which means the sequel might actually be at #30 on the list behind its predecessor. The highest-grossing R-rated film of all time is 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, with its $1.3 billion haul. Whether #29 or #30, the film will probably not succeed at the box office as it needed around $500 million to break even and around $625 million to count the profits.

Gladiator II is already available on digital platforms and will soon be streaming on Paramount Pictures’ app, Paramount+. It was released in the theatres on November 22, clashing with Wicked, which is also among the major reasons for the Ridley Scott-helmed film’s slow performance.

