Wicked has yet to lose its charm at the box office and has crossed a notable milestone worldwide. The film marks the feature debut of music sensation Ariana Grande and was one of the biggest box-office successes of last year. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie was made on a reported budget of $150 million and has now collected around 4.67 times the price tag. It won the Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. It is reportedly the highest-grossing Oz-related movie, the highest-grossing musical adaptation of all time, and the highest-grossing musical movie released by Universal Pictures. Like the 2024 movie, its sequel, Wicked: For Good, is scheduled to be released this year around Thanksgiving.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report claimed that Wicked officially surpassed the $700 million mark at the worldwide box office on Wednesday only. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s musical fantasy has reached a $240.4 million international cume over 80 markets. The movie has not yet been released in Japan. If it performs well in Japan, it might surpass Dune: Part Two’s $714 million plus haul.

According to the report, Wicked has reached a $701 million worldwide cume after adding the $460.6 million domestic cume to its overseas gross. The movie is reportedly expected to collect between $472 million and $750 million in its global run. It could even be higher than that, depending on its performance in Japan, where it is slated to be released in March.

Meanwhile, Wicked has collected over 367% more than the reported budget of $150 million. The film is still unstoppable at the box office, as it is the third highest-grossing film of 2024 at the US box office and the #6 biggest film of last year worldwide. The movie was released in the theatres on November 22. The sequel, Wicked: For Good, is scheduled to be released on November 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

