Scott Rose-Marsh has unexpectedly climbed the ranks as a name linked to the next James Bond film. With Daniel Craig stepping down after No Time To Die and Amazon now steering the franchise, the spotlight is back on who will wear the 007 title next. Denis Villeneuve is confirmed to direct Bond 26, and while the hunt for a writer continues, attention has shifted to potential leads.

Scott Rose-Marsh Enters James Bond Betting Odds With A Surge

Rose-Marsh, who is 37 now, barely registered on betting radars until mid-June, per Screenrant. Now he’s surged into sixth place on the Oddschecker list, even overtaking some names that were being actively floated in casting rumors.

He stands ahead of Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson on Betfair, but sits behind frontrunner Aaron Taylor-Johnson and others like Aaron Pierre, Theo James, Tom Holland, and Jack Lowden. This rise doesn’t mean he’s locked in for the role, as no official casting updates have been shared by Amazon or Villeneuve.

Scott Rose-Marsh … Bookie’s favourite to play Bond … I’m game for a ginger Bond 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/304iCIzyDn — Tom (@Tom_K1962) June 27, 2025

Scott Rose-Marsh May Get A Possible Big Break

The buzz around betting odds often speaks more about speculation than actual casting conversations. Rose-Marsh is catching attention despite having no major film credits to his name. His work includes smaller productions like Wolves of War and Code of Silence, along with a role in a Welsh-language miniseries.

Besides, this wouldn’t be the first time James Bond fans were surprised by the final pick. Craig was far from a blockbuster name before Casino Royale. Rose-Marsh, though, is even more of an unknown personality, which makes his sudden appearance among the betting favorites all the more curious.

Whether this is a passing moment or something more will depend on how the next few months unfold.

Amazon MGM Studios sets Denis Villeneuve as director of next James Bond film. Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer. As previously announced, Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers. pic.twitter.com/E27wlBRuFI — James Bond (@007) June 26, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Before Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck’s Canceled Batman Movie Was Pure Noir Chaos Inspired By David Fincher’s 1997 Flick

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News