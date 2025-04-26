Daniel Craig, well-known for playing the daredevil agent James Bond, had once replaced the Oscar-winning actor Robert Downey Jr. as the lead in a big-budget film. And that film was not Casino Royale, the first film in which Daniel Craig’s tryst with 007 began, or any Bond movie. Read on to know which film that was.

The Film In Which Daniel Craig Replaced Robert Downey Jr.

Coming straight to the point, the name of that movie was the sci-fi action thriller Cowboys and Aliens, which came out in 2011. The dashing Knives Out actor bagged the role after Robert Downey Jr. dropped out of the film (as per a report by Deadline).

Cowboys And Aliens Plot

The movie was based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name, and directed by Jon Favreau (Director – Iron Man, Chef). Set in a retro-futuristic setting in the 1870s, the film’s basic plot revolves around an amnesiac gunslinger (played by Daniel Craig). After a spaceship arrives in the Old West, the outlaw must join forces with an iron-fisted cattleman (played by Harrison Ford) and an elusive traveler (played by Olivia Wilde) to fight back against the alien forces.

Was Dropping Out Of Cowboys and Aliens A Mistake For Robert Downey Jr.?

With the benefit of hindsight, opting out of Cowboys and Aliens was a good decision for Robert Downey Jr., and it was hard luck for Daniel Craig. Besides not performing well at the box office, it was also unable to impress many critics and viewers after its release.

Cowboys and Aliens Critical & Audience Feedback

The movie has an underwhelming critics’ score of 44% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score is marginally lower at 43%. Moreover, the film received an average user rating of 6/10 on IMDb. This indicates that Cowboys and Aliens could not live up to the expectations of critics and viewers.

Daniel Craig’s Upcoming Movie

Daniel Craig, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed romantic drama Queer, will next been seen in Rian Johnson’s third Knives Out film Wake Up Dead Man, which is expected to be released on Netflix later this year.

You can watch the official trailer of Cowboys and Aliens below:

