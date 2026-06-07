Scary Movie 6 opened with a smash at the North American box office this Friday and is poised for a strong debut. The movie surpassed Scary Movie 4 as the biggest Friday opening day at the North American box office. It has also emerged as the top #1 spot in the rankings, beating Masters of the Universe. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

How much has the film earned on its opening day in North America?

The latest installment in the Scary Movie franchise collected $24.7 million at the North American box office on its Friday opening day. It debuted at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. It is expected to crush the projections at the domestic box office. However, the mixed word of mouth will play a significant role in the overall box office run.

Records the biggest opening day in the Scary Movie franchise

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Scary Movie 6 has surpassed the opening-day collection of Scary Movie 4 as the biggest opening day in the horror-comedy franchise at the North American box office. For the record, Scary Movie 4 collected $19 million at the domestic box office on its opening day, and it held the franchise record for the biggest opening day for years. It has now been beaten by Scary Movie 6.

Opening day collections of all the Scary Movie installments in North America

Scary Movie 6 (2026) – $24.7 million Scary Movie 4 (2006) – $19 million Scary Movie 3 (2003) – $18.4 million Scary Movie (2000) – $15 million Scary Movie 2 (2001) – $8.7 million Scary Movie 5 – $5.5 million

Opening weekend update

According to reports, Scary Movie 6 is poised to crush industry projections with its opening-weekend collection. It is tracking to earn between $52 million and $57 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office. It will set a new record for the franchise’s biggest debut weekend. Also, it will beat the entire domestic run of Scary Movie 5 in its opening weekend alone.

Made on a $30 million budget, it is expected to hit the worldwide break-even target in its debut weekend. Scary Movie 6 was released on June 5.

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Must Read: Scary Movie 6 Budget & Break-Even: What The Horror Parody Needs To Become Profitable At The Box Office

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