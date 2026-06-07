Masters of the Universe brings back the 80s superhero He-Man to the big screen, and fans were excited about witnessing it. However, it has been received with mixed word of mouth. The Nicholas Galitzine starrer movie has opened with decent numbers at the North American box office on Friday, at one of the top 3 spots in the rankings. It is awaiting a decent debut this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected on its opening day at the box office in North America?

The film debuted at #2 in the domestic box office rankings, losing the #1 spot to Scary Movie 6. It collected a solid $11.8 million on its Friday opening day, including $4.4 million from previews [via Box Office Mojo]. It is more than Free Guy’s $10.4 million, The Fall Guy‘s $10.5 million, and The Lost City’s $11.5 million. However, it is below Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire‘s $16.1 million and Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s $16.7 million opening day collection.

Nicholas Galitzine had another release last month, The Sheep Detectives, which is also by Amazon MGM and is still running in the theaters. Masters of the Universe’s opening day collection is considerably more than The Sheep Detectives’ $4 million gross at the North American box office [via Box Office Mojo]. Therefore, it is the biggest day of the year for Nicholas, and it would also be his biggest debut to date.

How much is the film tracking to earn on its opening weekend?

According to initial tracking, the film was expected to earn between $30 million and $35 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It seems the mixed word of mouth will hamper the film’s debut weekend, as it is now tracking to earn between $26 million and $31 million in North America. It will also impact the film’s overall box office run, and since it reportedly has a $200 million budget, things will get tough for it.

What is the film about?

The film follows Prince Adam as he returns to his home planet, Eternia, to take his destiny as He-Man and save his home from the evil forces of Skeletor. Masters of the Universe was released in the theaters on June 5.

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