Dulquer Salmaan Box Office: Does I’m Game Have The Potential To Become His Highest Grosser? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Dulquer Salmaan is currently looking ahead to the release of his film I’m Game. It is one of the three big releases in Kerala for this Onam. I’m Game will clash in theatres with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. There is a lot of hype and buzz for all three films. Just like Onam 2026, when three films clashed at the box office, this year too will see an interesting clash at the box office. But for Dulquer Salmaan, I’m Game is even more special.

Can I’m Game Beat Lucky Baskhar?

I’m Game marks the Malayalam superstar’s return to Kerala cinema after 3 years. He was last seen in the Malayalam film King Of Kotha. The actor had high expectations for the film. However, despite a promising start at the box office, King of Kotha failed to sustain its momentum after receiving negative reviews. Following the setback, he shifted his focus to Telugu and Tamil projects. During this period, he tasted massive success as a producer with Lokah Chapter 1, in which he also made a cameo appearance. The Malayalam blockbuster went on to gross over 300 crore worldwide, making it the industry’s highest-grossing film. However, when it comes to his acting career, I’m Game remains his most anticipated Malayalam project since King of Kotha.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan’s highest-grossing film as a lead actor is currently the Telugu blockbuster Lucky Baskhar, which collected 74.83 crore net at the Indian box office. It is followed by another Telugu hit, Sita Ramam, with a domestic net collection of 65.49 crore. At the third spot is the Malayalam crime thriller Kurup, which earned 37.79 crore net in India and continues to hold the record as Dulquer’s highest-grossing Malayalam film as a lead actor.

I’m Game needs to collect a total of 75 crores to become Dulquer Salmaan‘s highest-grossing film. The upcoming film has been directed by Nahas Hidhayath. The director is known for the film RDX, which surprised all at the box office with its stylized filmmaking and gripping narrative. The film earned a gross of 84 crore worldwide, proving to be a massive hit. Dulquer Salmaan has been very convincing in headlining stylized mass actioners, and it will be interesting to see how the film performs. So far, the film is a winner in terms of pre-release buzz and anticipation. The film is likely to have a good opening despite the clash. With positive word of mouth, it can unlock new box office milestones.

Dulquer Salmaan’s highest-grossing films

Lucky Baskhar- 74.83 cr Sita Ramam- 65.49 cr Kurup- 37.79 cr Kaantha- 22.86 cr Varane Avashyamund- 22 cr Karwaaan- 20.32 cr King of Kotha- 17.54 cr Chup- 11.6 cr The Zoya Factor-4.8 cr Hey Sinamika- 4.13 cr

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