Jana Nayagan Box Office Record: Thalapathy Vijay Hits 4th Best BMS Pre-Sales

Jana Nayagan Box Office Record: Will Thalapathy Vijay Challenge Rajinikanth & Himself To Enter Top 3? ( Photo Credit – Instagram; X )

The frenzy surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s political action drama Jana Nayagan is reaching an absolute fever pitch! With the film set to hit the silver screen on July 23, the ticket window is buzzing and unlocking great milestones already! Currently, it has already entered the top 5 Kollywood pre-sales on BMS.

With almost 12 hours still left to go before the early morning shows kick off, the political drama has officially registered 871.5K ticket pre-sales on BMS India. This places the film at the #4 spot on the all-time Kollywood pre-sales, easily surpassing many Tamil biggies!

Jana Nayagan Box Office BMS Pre Sales India

Jana Nayagan is currently operating at peak capacity, with screens turning almost full in various cities of Tamil Nadu. Currently, on July 22, the film is selling 15.6K tickets every single hour, which translates to 260 tickets per minute and almost 4.3 tickets every single second!

The film’s pre-sales initial momentum started at a steady pace when limited screens were enabled on July 16 and 17. However, as full-fledged screen allocations were rolled out over the weekend, the advance booking numbers skyrocketed.

By crossing the 871K mark, Jana Nayagan has comfortably surpassed major biggies like Vettaiyan (706K), VidaaMuyarchi (689K), and Good Bad Ugly (643K) to secure the 4th position. The ultimate question now is whether Thalapathy Vijay can challenge Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer and his own sci-fi actioner The Greatest Of All Time, both tied at 1.19 million ticket pre-sales!

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Kollywood films on BMS.

Coolie: 2.53 Million Leo: 2.29 Million The Greatest Of All Time | Jailer: 1.19 Million Jana Nayagan: 871.5K (12 hours to go) Vettaiyan: 706K VidaaMuyarchi: 689K Good Bad Ugly: 643K Amaran: 628K Indian 2: 626K Kanguva: 386K

Jana Nayagan BMS Sales Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the ticket sales of the film on BMS.

July 16: 11.77K

July 17: 5.40K

July 18: 40.44K

July 19: 236.60K

July 20: 206.66K

July 21: 230K

July 22: 140.5K (till 2 PM)

Total: 871.5K

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Check out Jana Nayagan’s day-wise box office breakdown in India and overseas here.

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