Jailer 2, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. For Kollywood, it’s a very important movie, and expectations are extremely high. It marks the reunion of director Nelson and Rajini after the blockbuster success of Jailer, and reportedly, the biggie has been mounted on a very huge scale. From the box office point of view, it’s said to be a bigger film than Coolie, potentially challenging almost every existing record.

The upcoming Kollywood action thriller is a sequel to Jailer, which turned out to be a big success upon its release in 2023. It managed to please both critics and audiences, resulting in solid global earnings. In fact, it’s said to be the best film of Thalaiva in the post-COVID era. With such goodwill, the upcoming sequel is expected to set the box office on fire.

Rajinikanth aims to make history at the Indian box office

The buzz is high for Jailer 2 on the ground level. While it will wreak havoc in the Tamil market, it is also expected to earn big outside Tamil Nadu. Despite not being a sequel, Coolie registered a mind-blowing start at the Indian box office by scoring 65 crore net. Now, with a sequel factor coming into play, Rajinikanth is all set to deliver a historic start.

To date, no Tamil film has managed to touch the 70 crore net milestone on day 1. With Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is likely to make history by giving Kollywood its first-ever 70 crore opener at the Indian box office. This earth-shattering start will result from strong contributions from Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi markets.

More about the film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the Jailer sequel is speculated to release in June 2026. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa in key roles. Along with the main cast, the film will also feature several special cameos of big stars. It is backed by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

