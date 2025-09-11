There were huge expectations from the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie at the box office. It did manage to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, but that is not enough! Despite four releases, our Thalaiva has yet again failed to achieve a major post-COVID milestone! Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Coolie Box Office Collection (India)

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial was released in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. It witnessed a direct box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2. After a smashing opening, mixed reviews took over, which badly impacted the footfalls. Withstanding the negative word of mouth, Coolie accumulated 284.74 crore net at the Indian box office.

Coolie is mounted on a staggering budget of 350 crores. In 28 days, the makers have been able to recover 71% of the estimated cost. The daily earnings have now fallen below 10 lakhs, which means the breakeven stage is far from reach. Rajinikanth starrer will unfortunately conclude its box office run as a losing affair!

Rajinikanth at the post-Covid box office

Given the massive budget and the pre-release hype around Coolie, the Tamil action thriller was expected to gross 500 crore+ at the Indian box office. However, it could not even enter the 300 crore club.

Rajinikanth has previously had three theatrical releases in the post-COVID era. Interestingly, all four of his outings earned 100 crore+. It began with Annaatthe, followed by Jailer, Vettaiyan, and Coolie being the latest.

Take a look at Rajinikanth’s post-Covid total at the Indian box office (net collection):

Annaatthe – 107 crores Jailer – 345 crores Vettaiyan – 148.32 crores Coolie – 284.74 crores

Total – 885.06 crores

Rajinikanth is still 115 crores away from a post-COVID milestone!

Unlike Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, and many Indian stars, Rajinikanth is yet to touch the 1000 crore milestone in the post-COVID era. His four films have earned a cumulative total of 885 crores, which means there’s still a deficit of 115 crores. Hopefully, his next film will achieve the much-awaited feat.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Overseas Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Blockbuster Axes Every Single Malayalam Film Of 2025 Except One!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News