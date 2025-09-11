Visionary director Atlee and global superstar Allu Arjun’s highly-anticipated tentpole film, currently titled AA22xA6, will create another big-screen revolution in Indian cinema. Poised to become Indian cinema’s most ambitious global spectacle, Atlee is leaving no stone (and no desert) unturned to bring his vision to life.

Atlee Drops Major Update About Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6

Renowned for crafting larger-than-life blockbusters like Jawan, Theri, and Mersal, Atlee has now turned his gaze to the breathtaking Liwa Oasis in Abu Dhabi, eyeing it as the stage for some of the film’s most adrenaline-charged moments. The acclaimed filmmaker recently reached the capital of the UAE to conduct a recce for AA22xA6.

He also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the location. The vast golden dunes, raw landscapes, and cinematic scale of the area perfectly align with Atlee’s vision of making AA22xA6 not just a film, but a visual event for audiences worldwide. The latest update from the director left the fans and audience excited for the global extravaganza that Sun Pictures, Atlee, and Allu Arjun are bringing.

What To Expect From Allu Arjun & Atlee’s AA22xA6?

With Allu Arjun riding high on the global wave of Pushpa: The Rule, his next big-screen transformation is already fueling sky-high expectations. His magnetic screen presence, mass appeal, and raw physicality, combined with Atlee’s signature flair for grand, emotionally-charged storytelling, set the stage for a cinematic spectacle of epic proportions.

Blending Atlee’s adrenaline-charged narratives with Allu Arjun’s towering charisma, the film promises to be nothing short of a cultural event. With top-tier global technicians in the mix, edge-of-the-seat action, and a story deeply rooted in Indian ethos yet crafted for a worldwide audience, #AA22xA6 is fast emerging as a landmark project that could reshape the trajectory of Indian blockbuster cinema.

