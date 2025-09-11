Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is one of the biggest movies in Sandalwood’s history, and the excitement is at its peak. Not just in Karnataka, but the film has the potential to mint blockbuster numbers across the country, making it another landmark film of Indian cinema. Considering such buzz and the capability of setting the box office on fire, the magnum opus has secured a rocking OTT deal. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Kannada thriller is a prequel to Kantara (2022). Kantara was a monster blockbuster globally, with earnings crossing the 400 crore mark globally. Made on a modest budget of 16 crores, it raked in historic returns and emerged as an all-time blockbuster for the Kannada film industry. It was a pan-India blockbuster in a true sense, with several regions contributing significantly. Even on OTT, it was a massive success, enjoying a solid viewership.

Blockbuster OTT deal for Kantara Chapter 1

Considering such a success of Kantara, the hype and excitement for its prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, are very high, and this has helped it bag a monster amount in exchange for its post-theatrical streaming rights. Yes, the OTT rights deal of the biggie has been locked, and as per Pinkvilla, Amazon Prime Video has secured digital rights for all languages.

The makers (Hombale Films) of Kantara Chapter 1 have reportedly sold the streaming rights to Amazon Prime Video for a staggering 125 crores. This is said to be the second biggest deal in Sandalwood’s history after KGF Chapter 2.

Recovers 100% of its budget!

Such a massive OTT deal has also given the makers a big relief, as with this deal, the upcoming magnum opus has recovered 100% of its budget. Reportedly, the film was mounted on a budget of 125 crores. With 125 crores’ pre-release business coming from the OTT deal alone, the film has already recovered its cost and has become a safe bet even before starting its box office run.

Hombale Films is now all set to make crazy profits as the film is expected to set new benchmarks with its box office run.

